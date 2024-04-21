The Fast & Furious Expansion Pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is available now

Unleash the hot wheels 2 – Turbocharger Now offering new content from The Fast and the Furious long story. Today, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, Milestone The Fast and the Furious The expansion pack has been released, containing four new fast-paced vehicles and a new environment.

Iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/TWhich holds a special place in the hearts of fans around the world, can now be driven in the game. His massive frame and powerful stance make him instantly recognizable on the racetrack and inspire respect from all opponents. The Fast and the Furious It is the essence of adrenaline's pumping action freighter It's not the only car that gets your adrenaline pumping. It would be how Brian O'Conner earned the respect of Dom Toretto Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Impress gamers with all-wheel drive and massive twin turbos. However, fans of this more nostalgic saga will especially enjoy it '95 Mitsubishi Eclipse Want to Drive, the compact sports car through which O'Conner found his entry into the underground racing scene. in addition to, W Motors Laiken Hypersport Give the game a special touch with its luxurious, futuristic design.

the The Fast and the Furious Expansion pack also included Dom garagean environment that includes the garage itself and Dom's backyard where players can experience the atmosphere of one of the most famous film series in the world.

“In our collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, we are igniting the nitro boost by bringing more legendary cars into the world. The Fast and the Furious-Excellence in Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged said Mike Dillett, global head of digital toys at Mattel. “This high-octane expansion is the perfect blend of speed and style, capturing the iconic essence of both iconic brands for fans.”

the The Fast and the Furious The expansion pack is available for both Unleash the hot wheels 2 – Turbocharger Legendary Edition As well as in Season Pass Vol.2, but can also be purchased separately.

Unleash the hot wheels 2 – Turbocharger Available for all popular gaming consoles and PCs.

The Fast & Furious Expansion Pack for Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged is available now – Accio.