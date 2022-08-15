Harley-Davidson Reveals New Factory Custom Apex Paint Designs for Touring Models

The new Apex Factory Custom Paint emphasizes direct proximity to the race with its exceptional design. Inspired by Harley-Davidson’s racing motorcycles, the special paint finish radiates speed and dynamism through the lines and colors chosen.”Brad Richards, Vice President of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles
Inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat track racer
The new chassis features a graphic outline on the fuel tank that honors the shape of the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat-track racer’s tank. The lines on the front fender visually blend in with the lines on the side panels and trunks, creating a flowing effect.
The new color scheme is based on a black base layer. This is followed by gray graphic elements and an orange accent stripe, the original color of the XR750 racing bikes. The finishing layer is a transparent layer. Custom Apex paint is applied to Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Assembly and Harley-Davidson Tomahawk Operations.
Apex Factory Custom Paint Prices and Availability
Apex Factory Custom Paint will be offered as a factory-selectable option on Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models worldwide for the remainder of the 2022 order period. The additional cost for all models is €3620 each, except for the “Road King Special”, where The additional cost is 2090 euros.
A Glance at All Harley-Davidson Models with Apex Paint
• Road King Special from €30,085 (€27,995 + €2,090 additional fee)
• Street Glide Special from €34,515 (€30,895 + €3,620 additional fee)
• Ultra Limited from €35,745 (€32,125 + €3620 surcharge)
• Road Glide Limited from €35,745 (€32,125 + €3620 surcharge)
• Road Glide Special from €34,515 (€30,895 + €3,620 additional fee)
Harley-Davidson will also offer a custom-designed luggage rack and fenders to complement the new custom Apex Factory paint. More information is available from your trusted Harley dealer.
Text: Alexander Klose, HD, Pictures: Harley-Davidson
#Cruiser #Harley-Davidson #PR Version #Round
