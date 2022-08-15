Harley-Davidson Reveals New Factory Custom Apex Paint Designs for Touring Models

The new Apex Factory Custom Paint design is engineered to give select Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models a more elegant appearance. The new outfit will be making her debut at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, USA. The Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle Factory will defend victory in the 2021 MotoAmerica King of the Baggers Championship.

The new Apex Factory Custom Paint emphasizes direct proximity to the race with its exceptional design. Inspired by Harley-Davidson’s racing motorcycles, the special paint finish radiates speed and dynamism through the lines and colors chosen.”Brad Richards, Vice President of Design and Creative Director – Motorcycles

Inspired by the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat track racer

The new chassis features a graphic outline on the fuel tank that honors the shape of the Harley-Davidson XR750 flat-track racer’s tank. The lines on the front fender visually blend in with the lines on the side panels and trunks, creating a flowing effect.

The Bar & Shield logo is repeated in the paint detail

The new color scheme is based on a black base layer. This is followed by gray graphic elements and an orange accent stripe, the original color of the XR750 racing bikes. The finishing layer is a transparent layer. Custom Apex paint is applied to Harley-Davidson York Vehicle Assembly and Harley-Davidson Tomahawk Operations.

Apex Factory Custom Paint Prices and Availability

Apex Factory Custom Paint will be offered as a factory-selectable option on Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring models worldwide for the remainder of the 2022 order period. The additional cost for all models is €3620 each, except for the “Road King Special”, where The additional cost is 2090 euros.

A Glance at All Harley-Davidson Models with Apex Paint

• Road King Special from €30,085 (€27,995 + €2,090 additional fee)

Harley-Davidson Road King Special with Apex Custom Paint

• Street Glide Special from €34,515 (€30,895 + €3,620 additional fee)

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special with Apex Custom Paint in Chrome Edition

• Ultra Limited from €35,745 (€32,125 + €3620 surcharge)

Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited with Apex Custom Paint Job – Chrome Edition

• Road Glide Limited from €35,745 (€32,125 + €3620 surcharge)

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited with Apex Custom Livery Black Edition

• Road Glide Special from €34,515 (€30,895 + €3,620 additional fee)

Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special with Apex Custom Paint Black Edition



Harley-Davidson will also offer a custom-designed luggage rack and fenders to complement the new custom Apex Factory paint. More information is available from your trusted Harley dealer.

Text: Alexander Klose, HD, Pictures: Harley-Davidson

#Cruiser #Harley-Davidson #PR Version #Round