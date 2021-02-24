Cyberpunk 2077 critical update has been delayed – not this month anymore

Unfortunately, Mass Update 1.2 will appear for “Cyberpunk 2077”. CD Projekt Red explains this in a statement.

Important Update 1.2, which is supposed to broadly improve Cyberpunk 2077, will not be released in February 2021. Publication has been postponed to the second half of March. In a CD Projekt Red statement, the statement reads: “We absolutely wanted to stick to the schedule that we reported some time ago on the 1.2 patch of Cyberpunk 2077. The recent cyber attack on our studio’s IT infrastructure and planned scale Unfortunately, the update means we cannot Sticking to this deadline – we need extra time for our work. “

Added: “Our goals for patch 1.2 go beyond the goals of all the previous updates we published for Cyberpunk 2077. We have worked on many quality improvements and bug fixes – and we still have a lot to do to ensure we receive it in the desired quality. With this in mind, we are planning to release version 1.2 In the second half of March. Of course, this is not news that we wanted to share with you. But we want to make sure that the status of this update is as good as possible when it is released. We will publish more information later. Thank you for your patience and your continued support! ”