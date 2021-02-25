OUTRIDERS: Trailer will release February 25th – new video introducing content

Square Enix takes a first look at a playable demo from OUTRIDERS, available starting today. OUTRIDERS is an action-packed RPG shooting game from People Can Fly, the developers of Gears of War: Judgment and BULLETSTORM, and Square Enix External Studios, the creative minds behind JUST CAUSE and SLEEPING DOGS.

OUTRIDERS Broadcast # 5 gives insight into the extensive content the demo will present on February 25th. The entire first chapter of the OUTRIDERS campaign is available to explore. The demo offers nearly three hours of gameplay with various character slots and all four classes in the game: Demolisher, Pyromancer, Technomancer, and Assassin.

Anyone who buys OUTRIDERS on the same platform can take their campaign progression to the full version.

In addition, the fifth episode of OUTRIDERS Broadcast introduces the PC edition and deals in more details about the computer features of the RPG shooter, which correspond to a large number of system specifications.

The OUTRIDERS Demo will be available February 25 at 6:00 PM for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam), as well as GeForce NOW. PS Plus membership required to download the demo on PlayStation systems in Germany for free. All PlayStation * players who do not have a PS Plus membership and want to play the demo can access a separate version that does not require PS Plus and is available for download from the PlayStation Store for 25 carats.

OUTRIDERS will be released on April 1st for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Epic Store, GeForce NOW), and Google Stadia.