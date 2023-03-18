Croatia vs United States Handball Match Today: World Cup Match TV & Live Streaming

The 2023 World Handball Championship is in full swing and the teams are playing for important points in the preliminary round. Croatia Scores in the World Handball Championships today Sunday 15 January on United States of America.

In this article you will find all the information about the group game for the Handball World Cup and Broadcasting on TV and live broadcasting.

Handball World Cup – Croatia vs USA: time, throw-in, serve

The Croatian national team match in the World Handball Championship against the United States will be held next Sunday01/15/2023 instead of. The match will begin 8.30 pm At Husqvarna Park in Jönköping. Fans have the opportunity to follow the match live at home.

All information about the game at a glance:

difference : Croatia, United States

: Croatia, United States competition : World Handball Championship 2023

: World Handball Championship 2023 group :G, second round

:G, second round date and time : 01/15/2023, 8:30 p.m

: 01/15/2023, 8:30 p.m pitch / pitch: Husqvarna Park, Jönköping (Sweden)

Handball World Cup broadcast: Where is the Croatia-US match on free TV today?

Handball fans will be wondering about the group match between Croatia and the USA in the group stage of the World Cup if the match will be televised live. Unfortunately, there is bad news here: the World Handball Championship match is taking place Not live on free tv transformation. the broadcast rights From the 2023 World Handball Championships in Poland and Sweden shared by ARD, ZDF, Eurosport and Sportdeutschland.tv. Fans can follow the Croatia vs Americans match live and in full today on Sportdeutschland.tv. However, a paid subscription is required for this.

Where will the Croatia-USA match be broadcast live?

World Handball Championship game there There is no free live streaming. broadcast provider Sportdeutschland.tv The match between Croatia and the United States of America in the Handball World Cup is broadcast exclusively on its platform as a live broadcast. However, this requires a subscription and is charged.

All information about Croatia vs USA in the World Handball Championship on January 15, 2023 broadcast:

ARD, ZDF, Eurosport, Sportdeutschand.tv – which channel shows what?

Several providers broadcast the World Handball Championship from Poland and Sweden in 2023. All matches with German participation are broadcast in rotation on free-to-air television in ARD and in ZDF to see. In parallel with broadcasting on free TV, the two broadcasters also show games live in their media libraries on sportschau.de and zdf.de. also Eurosport It broadcasts some World Cup matches. In all likelihood, up to 15 matches without German participation will be broadcast there. Eurosport also shows the games in parallel in the stream, but access to the Eurosport player is subject to a fee. in Sportdeutschland.tv All World Cup matches will be broadcast live. However, a paid subscription is required for this.

Handball World Cup 2023 format

At the 2023 World Handball Championship, 32 teams will play in eight preliminary round groups to advance to the main round. We explain the status of the tournament until the final.

When will Germany play in the Handball World Cup?

When will Germany play in the Handball World Cup 2023? All information about the dates and schedule of the German national team matches in the World Cup.

Venues and halls in Poland and Sweden

The 2023 World Handball Championship will be held in Poland and Sweden. Where are the matches played? In which stadiums will the matches be held? places at a glance.