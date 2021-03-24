Court case in Vaduz – “Scheissschweizer” and “Scheissmigrant” – pensioners insult passengers and unload their pants on the bus

Court case in Vaduz

“Scheissschweizer” and “Scheissmigrant” – Pensioners insult passengers and throw their pants on the bus On Tuesday, a man from the Principality of Liechtenstein was forced to respond before the Regional Court. Accused of discrimination, exhibitionism, and sexual harassment.

The pensioner was very drunk when the accident occurred. Daniel Schwindner

The pensioner insulted a man, describing him as a “nonsense Swiss” and another passenger on the bus as a “nonsense immigrant.” Then he lowered his pants and “wigged” his genitals for at least seven seconds.

The 60-year-old was heavily drunk that day in August 2020, which is why he said in court that he could only remember the accident very vaguely. However, the man admitted to the discrimination.

“I think I should have said something like that. But only because I was provoked.”

Apologize to one of the men who was also present in the room as a private witness and participant.

The retiree refuses the guilt

However, regarding the other two allegations, the pensioner has denied any guilt. He insisted that doing such a thing would be contrary to his character. He also underwent prostate surgery behind him, which is why he would only deceive himself if he exposed his “heel” genitals. But then he could not completely rule it out. Since two unrelated witnesses made identical statements independently of the other, the case was clear to the judge at the end of the hearing. The pensioner was convicted.

“I don’t feel mentally ill.”

The most important question that had to be clarified at the trial was whether the mid-1960s should be admitted to an institution for lawbreakers requiring weaning, as demanded by the prosecutor’s office. The defendant could not understand this. “I find it very blatant and unjustified,” he said. Contrary to a psychiatric forensic report, which testifies to his affliction with bipolar affective disorder, which has been evident since 2010 and has had a steep trajectory since 2018, the defendant insisted on not feeling mentally ill.

According to the report, he has also been suffering from alcoholism since 2019. But his mid-1960s didn’t want to know anything about it either. “I don’t have a problem at all with alcohol. I don’t drink hard things. I do drink beer once in a while.” He could not help but agree with the report indicating that his mind had been severely damaged.

Will the treatment have negative consequences?

While both the attorney general’s office and the appraiser insisted on admission to an institution for offenders needing weaning, the defense and the guardian in charge of the retiree spoke out in favor of outpatient treatment. The latter stated that inpatient treatment will have more negative consequences than positive ones, as the accused will be extracted from the network that has been established over the past few years by various institutions and authorities. The guardian also confirmed that he views the accused as reliable and responsible.

Before the judge issued his ruling, the defense, the public prosecutor, and the special prosecutor all presented their arguments. The latter demanded compensation of about 8,100 francs for his client – the man the defendant had left his pants on in front of him. Because the accident, as the man described, put him in a “mental disorder.”

The defendant was given one last chance

The Public Prosecution demanded a guilty verdict and a briefing. The defense stressed that consideration should be given to the very low level of criminal responsibility. The fact that the pensioner admitted and his readiness for treatment on an outpatient basis should be evaluated as a dilution. Finally, the judge gave the accused one last chance: The briefing session and a three-month prison sentence were conditionally postponed for a period of three years. In addition, the judge instructed outpatients with alcohol cessation therapy.