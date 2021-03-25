Stricter Vaccine Export Controls – Brussels is no longer an exception to Switzerland

No more exemption for Switzerland: The European Union Commission is tightening the rule and wants vaccine imports and exports to all neighboring countries to be on the radar. Stephan Israel from Brussels

Take AstraZeneca for example: The European Union accuses the manufacturer of treating Great Britain preferential treatment and almost never supplying the union at all. Photo: Andreas Solaro (AFP)

The European Union Commission tightened the mechanism for exporting vaccines and Switzerland no longer wants to exempt Switzerland from control. It is said that it is a matter of putting all imports and exports on the radar, including to neighboring countries, as was said by the circles of the European Union. However, Switzerland has nothing to fear which is important to the vaccine supply chain in Europe: “We see no reason for trouble here,” says an EU official. Lonza A production in Valais for Moderna, Switzerland is a good example of desired reciprocity.

The European Union should now be able to block the export of vaccines if the third country itself is barely exporting any preparations or ingredients at all. In addition to the reciprocity principle, the criterion of proportionality has also been introduced. For example, exports could be banned to countries where vaccination quotas are much higher than in the European Union.

The controls are not an export ban

The oversight and transparency mechanism does not mean an export ban. The European Union Commission defends itself against the corresponding allegations. The European Union is the only bloc that exports worldwide, while the United States has a legal and export embargo UK de facto export ban Will be. Canada and Mexico, for example, have so far obtained vaccines from Europe, not the United States of America.

However, the sights in Brussels are London and The manufacturer AstraZenecaWho gives preferential treatment to Great Britain and So far, delivery obligations to the European Union have been significantly lower. So far, ten million doses of vaccine have been sent from the European Union to the United Kingdom, but zero the other way. The previous control mechanism has been in effect since February 1. Since then, 380 exports have been approved. Only one delivery has been blocked, namely 250,000 cans of AstraZeneca from Italy to Australia. For the European Union, the evidence that the charge of protection against vaccination does not apply.

AstraZeneca is said to be storing 29 million vaccine doses at a bottling plant in Italy.

An export ban is imposed by the European Union Commission at the request of the Member State concerned. The tight control mechanism is the subject of the European Union summit, which will actually take place on Thursday and Friday. Berlin, Paris and Rome are pressing for tighter controls. The news that AstraZeneca is supposed to store 29 million vaccine doses at a bottling plant in Italy should give something to talk about. This is approximately the same amount that the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company has delivered to the European Union countries so far. 80 million cans have been agreed upon. Brussels is requesting information. The letter is addressed to the factory for advocates of tightening export controls.