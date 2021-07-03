World

Pipeline leak creates ‘eye of fire’ in Gulf of Mexico

July 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

This was announced by the state oil company Pemex. A video purportedly showing the fire also circulated outside Mexico on social media – some Twitter users described the embers in the water as “the eye of fire”.

According to Pemex, there were no injuries and no one was taken to a safe location. The fire was extinguished from the ships and the valves connected in the pipeline were closed. She added that operations have returned to normal and the incident is being investigated. The head of the Asia Energy and Environment Authority, Angel Karizalis, wrote on Twitter that no oil had been leaked.

