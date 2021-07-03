Pipeline leak creates ‘eye of fire’ in Gulf of Mexico

This was announced by the state oil company Pemex. A video purportedly showing the fire also circulated outside Mexico on social media – some Twitter users described the embers in the water as “the eye of fire”.
According to Pemex, there were no injuries and no one was taken to a safe location. The fire was extinguished from the ships and the valves connected in the pipeline were closed. She added that operations have returned to normal and the incident is being investigated. The head of the Asia Energy and Environment Authority, Angel Karizalis, wrote on Twitter that no oil had been leaked.
There is no modern technology
Pemex is one of the most indebted energy companies in the world. Due to a lack of investment in modern technology, Mexico’s oil production has been steadily declining for years. Former Pemex president Emilio Lozoya (from 2012-2016) was indicted on corruption charges and extradited from Spain to Mexico last July.
In 1979, there was an oil outbreak on the Pemex drilling rig, with it estimated that at least half a million tons of oil would flow into the Gulf of Mexico over a period of about 300 days. There, too, in 2010 an explosion at the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig, leased by BP, caused the largest environmental disaster of its kind to date. More than 1,000 kilometers of the coast were polluted, hundreds of thousands of animals died. (SDA)
Published: July 3, 2021 at 8:47 am
Last update: 3/7/2021 9:14 AM
