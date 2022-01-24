Corruption allegations – the government of Israel is investigating a submarine case – News

Due to suspicion of corruption, the state in Israel will investigate a previous purchase of submarines and other warships from Germany.

The case concerned $2 billion (about 1.8 billion Swiss francs) worth of purchases in the years 2009 to 2016.

The Israeli government agreed to open an investigation.

Close associates of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are said to be involved in the bribery scandal. Legal action is currently underway against many of you.

Netanyahu was also questioned in the matter, but was not considered a suspect. However, he was accused of pushing for submarine deals against the will of the Army and the Ministry of Defense.

Legend: Benjamin Netanyahu during a tour of the submarine Rahav, which was stationed in the port of Haifa in January 2016. Reuters



In addition, the commission of inquiry is now examining the circumstances under which Israel agreed to sell German submarines to Egypt.

“Turn every stone”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Jair Lapid pushed forward with the formation of the investigation committee. “The submarine case is the most serious defense corruption case in Israel’s history, and we must turn every stone over in our search for the truth,” Lapid said a little more than a week ago.

On Thursday, Israel and Germany finally agreed a multibillion-dollar deal to buy three new “Dakar”-class submarines. The first boats to be developed at the Kiel ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) shipyard will be delivered within nine years.

Legend: Israeli marines on a German-made submarine called the Rahav. The three new submarines are also manufactured by TKMS.

Reuters



Prime Minister Naftali Bennett confirmed that the new deal was agreed upon in a clean manner. “Our only compass is Israel’s security,” said Bennett, who abstained from voting. The plans had been on hold for years due to corruption allegations.

Three billion for submarines from Kiel

According to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, the cost of the deal is about three billion euros, part of which is borne by the German government.

In total, Israel already has six submarines from Kiel. The three new submarines will gradually replace the old models. Deliveries to Israel are considered controversial because, according to experts, they could theoretically be equipped with nuclear weapons.