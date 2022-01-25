World

School closures: snowy chaos in Greece and Turkey

January 25, 2022
Esmond Barker

  • 1/14

    Nothing works anymore in Turkey. Snow caused traffic chaos on Monday. Like here in Istanbul.

  • 2/14

    Istanbul Airport suspended flights completely on Monday, the operator announced.

  • 13/14

    Others are happy with the snow.

  • 14/14

    And use the wide laminate to ride a sled.

A violent winter outbreak has wreaked havoc in Greece and Turkey. Istanbul Airport was closed on Monday due to a heavy snow storm.

Ice blocks caused the roof of the charging station to collapse. In Athens, many schools and vaccination centers were closed. Both countries reported power outages and traffic delays due to adverse weather conditions.

See also  Victorinox President Interview - "My salary is not modest - but it is also not excessive"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *