The Taliban displayed captured US military equipment in a military parade

September 1, 2021
    Taliban forces gather to celebrate the withdrawal of US forces from Kandahar.

    Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that one of the main goals after the Taliban victory was to rebuild the country

    A helicopter also flies over Taliban supporters who gathered in Kandahar on September 1, 2021.

    The Taliban celebrates its return to power on Monday after the last US soldier withdrew from Afghanistan.

An AFP correspondent reported that a long line of green all-road Humvees waited Wednesday on a highway outside Kandahar city, the birthplace of the Islamist movement. Many American-made vehicles had the black and white Taliban flag on their antennas.

Videos circulated by the Taliban on the Internet showed a helicopter above the prepared parade, pulling behind the militia’s banner. Many Islamic fighters cheered for the plane.

