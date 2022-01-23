Stealth travels from South Africa to Holland – in landing gear!

A man hid from South Africa to the Netherlands.

One passenger survived about 11 hours in the plane’s landing room. A Dutch police spokeswoman said, on Sunday, that police officers found the man on a plane from South Africa at Amsterdam airport. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

“It is remarkable that the man is still alive,” the spokeswoman said. It is usually quite unlikely that stowaways will survive the flight – the reason for this is the freezing cold and low oxygen content at flight altitude. The average flight time between Johannesburg and Amsterdam is 11 hours.

The plane stopped in Nairobi

A Cargolux spokesperson confirmed to Reuters news agency that the stowaway was on a flight operated by Cargolux Italia. According to flight data, the only Cargolux freighter flight from Johannesburg to Schiphol also stopped in Nairobi on Sunday. It is not known whether the man boarded the plane in South Africa or Kenya.