Stealth travels from South Africa to Holland – in landing gear!

January 24, 2022
Esmond Barker

A man hid from South Africa to the Netherlands.

One passenger survived about 11 hours in the plane’s landing room. A Dutch police spokeswoman said, on Sunday, that police officers found the man on a plane from South Africa at Amsterdam airport. He was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition.

“It is remarkable that the man is still alive,” the spokeswoman said. It is usually quite unlikely that stowaways will survive the flight – the reason for this is the freezing cold and low oxygen content at flight altitude. The average flight time between Johannesburg and Amsterdam is 11 hours.

