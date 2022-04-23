Control WhatsApp with Alexa: This forbidden skill makes it possible

THE WHATSAPP April 23, 2022 at 8:00 pm Control WhatsApp with Alexa? This is actually not possible. However, there is an unofficial skill circulating on the net for this. But with the use of this you are taking a huge risk.

WhatsApp can only be connected to Alexa indirectly. (Source: Netzwelt)

WhatsApp does not offer Alexa skill.

One of the developers released an unofficial extension on GitHub.

Allows you to read messages on Echo speakers.

Prophet The WhatsApp Do you work with a voice command? With Siri or Google Assistant, that’s not an issue, at least on a cell phone. But what about Alexa? In short: bleak. Because if you search for “WhatsApp” in the Amazon Skill Store, you won’t find any suitable language assistant accessories.

You risk account suspension



There is only one skill to use the competitor Telegram on the Echo Show listed there as a result of the query. However, a developer posted on the GitHub portal an unofficial Alexa skill aimed at making it possible to write WhatsApp messages and have them read to you through Echo’s speakers.

But beware! The installation is not only complicated, but you risk it Also use your account suspension because using third party software is against WhatsApp Terms of Service. The developer expressly refers to this.

Also, keep in mind that with third-party software, you don’t know exactly what you’re actually getting into. So think carefully before giving the tool access to your personal chat logs. If you want to risk, you will find the right skill including installation instructions here.

Control WhatsApp with Alexa on your phone



You cannot control WhatsApp on your smartphone with the blocked skill via Alexa. Only the command “Alexa, open WhatsApp” is possible. With everything else, the language assistant acknowledges the service and says it can’t do it yet.

So, in our guide, we’ll show you how to do that instead WhatsApp messages dictated by Google Assistant.

