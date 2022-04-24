Formula 1: It’s official! Many fans were waiting for this news

New car design rules for the 2022 Formula 1 season. New cars should leave less turbulent air when driving. This would facilitate uptake downstream. In this video we present you all cars.

In this news, many fans Formula 1 wait!

Codemasters and Electronic Arts have preliminary information on the celebrity Formula 1The game announced.

Formula 1: Now official!

On July 1, it’s finally time. Then “F1 22” will appear for Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.





In the most comprehensive reinterpretation in more than a decade, players in new hybrid cars will compete for first place in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, according to the related press release. Those who pre-order the F1 22 Champions Edition can use the game from June 28.

For the new season, the game should contain rule adjustments: “Dive into a new season in which redesigned cars and revised rules redefine racing,” EA writes. “Create your own virtual F1 experience with new broadcast settings for pit stops, mod rolls and more.”

Formula 1: Innovations in “F1 22”

The racing game will also include the new Florida track, the Miami International Autodrome. The same applies to F1 racing. Other new additions include the Stereo mode, in which players face high-risk challenges that can mean the difference between finishing the platform or a place out of points.

On the other hand, the Broadcast mode allows for a more relaxed immersion in the game world, where players are guided into the action through real, controlled scenes. With the new PC Virtual Reality feature, you even have the ultimate F1 experience that puts players in the cockpit.

news from Formula 1:





“F1” is also very popular among pilots. Above all, stars like Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris often play the racing game on the Twitch streaming platform.

