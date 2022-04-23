Legendary episodes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC Coiled Captors

There are many different items that the player can obtain to greatly increase his character’s strength and abilities Tina’s little miracle. Along with new content and enemies, additional items have been added to the game with the first available downloadable content, Coiled Captors.

Among all the added items, some of these powerful rings stand out from the crowd. Rings are items that players can equip in a special ring slot that improves their character’s stats and abilities. This article is about the powerful Legendary episodes in the Coiled Captors DLC.

Legendary episodes in . format Tina’s little miracle Cabbage Addiction DLC

Episodes in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland come with different qualities. As expected, different item attributes have different stats, with higher attributes offering higher damage and increased stats. They include Normal (white), Uncommon (green), Rare (blue), Epic (purple), and Legendary (orange). Obviously the higher quality legendary Items have special effects and huge game-changing bonuses for players who equip them.

New Items in Coiled Captors DLC

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC brings new enemies and items for players to encounter. They must face the new boss Chum and an army of wild sharks as they make their way through the new regions and locations included in the DLC. While many additions have been made to the game, the episodes actually help players deal with annoying bosses and mobs. Here’s what players can expect new episodes Wrapped in The Captain’s Downloadable Content.

Sharksbane is an interesting episode concept that mostly focuses on dealing with Earth Shark enemies Captor DLC Pack. When players hit this ring decisively, their stats increase by 25% for a short time. Obviously, this is a very useful passive boost that can help players as well as increased damage (up to 57%) against enemies of Land Shark and the new DLC boss, Chum.

Players can create this new episode by spinning the Wheel of Destiny after defeating Chum.

Players can also find this item in Chaos Chamber after defeating the boss.

Players will want to upgrade this item to facilitate DLC boss development.

mortal pursuit

Lethal Catch is a legendary ring that will also help players deal more damage, but it is not exclusive to Land Sharks. Killing the enemy also increases the effectiveness of the ring by 25%. However, killing a Land Shark or Crab gives the episode a 100% stat boost for a short time, which is a great way for players to stack damage passively in the new DLC.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands players who want to cultivate this new episode can get it after killing Chum as well as from Wheel of Fate. After killing the boss, players can get this item from the loot collection at the end of the chaos room after they are lucky enough to feed the rabbits.