New Sony PlayStation Plus dates in the US and Europe

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Sony plans to release new PlayStation Plus definitions in the Americas in June, like this company Friday announce. It will be launched first in Asia on May 23, 2022, with a June 1 release date for Japan. It will follow on the American continent on June 13, and the start in Europe is scheduled for June 22. This means that new PlayStation Plus plans will be generally available from July.

Sony first announced the new levels last month. At the time, the company confirmed a completely new structure for the PlayStation Plus subscription service. The new service consists of three tiers: Plus Essential, Extra and Premium. Each tier costs a little more than the previous one, but offers a greater number of features.

PlayStation Plus Essential ($9.99, €8.99 or £6.99 per month): Corresponding to the current service, it offers online multiplayer and some free games per month.

Corresponding to the current service, it offers online multiplayer and some free games per month. PlayStation Plus Extra ($14.99, €13.99 or £10.99 per month): It adds a catalog of around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download and play offline. Sony’s Jim Ryan said he doesn’t expect this list to include first releases when they debut, but rather a back catalog.

It adds a catalog of around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to download and play offline. Sony’s Jim Ryan said he doesn’t expect this list to include first releases when they debut, but rather a back catalog. PlayStation Plus Premium ($17.99, €16.99 or £13.49 per month): It adds another 340 games from the era of PS3, PS2, PSP and PlayStation. Some of these games are downloadable, others are available through game streaming.

The new subscription levels also mark the end of PlayStation Now, a collection of PS4, PS3 and PS2 games that you can install or stream on PS5, PS4 or PC.

According to Sony, PlayStation Now will be integrated into the upper tier of PlayStation Plus to maintain the view of game streaming, and existing users will alternate between different membership types.

Written by Maggie Tillman.