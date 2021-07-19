Concern for Alphonso Davies: Bayern star suffers ankle injury in national team

A setback for Alfonso Davies: The Bayern Munich full-back sustained an ankle injury during the Canadian team’s training camp in preparation for the Gold Cup. The Canadian Association announced Friday evening. There was no information on the severity of the injury. The only thing that is certain is that Davies – one of the Canadians’ top performers – cannot compete in the North American Continental Championship and is back in Munich to recover. Show

Davies has developed into an undisputed regular at left-back at Bayern after a difficult initial phase. The 20-year-old, who was signed as a winger for €10m at the start of 2019, was a key component of the team that won the treble, the DFB Cup and the Champions League under coach Hansi Flick in the 2019/20 season. Davies was also used regularly last season, but was unable to maintain his impressive form from the previous season and was also disabled with an ankle injury for about a month and a half. To date, the shooting star has played 84 official matches for Bayern and has appeared 17 times.

If Alphonso Davies fails: New player Omar Richards could replace Bayern star نجم

Should Davies be out for a longer period, new Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann could face problems just before the start of the season. With French midfielder and left-back Lucas Hernandez, another defensive star is already missing due to the meniscus tear he suffered in the European Championship until probably mid-August. Omar Richards, who is signed for free by Reading Football Club, presents himself as a substitute.

Even without the injury, Davies would have missed large parts of Bayern’s preparations ahead of the start of the Bundesliga season on August 13. Because of the Gold Cup (July 10 to August 1), training was planned to start late anyway.