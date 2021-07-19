sport

Open Questions About Alex Wilson’s Over 100m and 200m Record

July 19, 2021
Eileen Curry

    Alex Wilson put on an impressive two times on the track in the USA.

    The man from Basel set a European record over 100 metres.

    American coach Rana Ryder does not believe in this. “100 percent” is wrong.

    American sprint star Christian Coleman saw a record time cancelation in 2018. Does Wilson face the same fate now?

It’s great times will stop on Sunday for Swiss Alex Wilson (30) in Marietta near Atlanta (USA). 9.84 seconds over 100 metres: a European record! 19.89 seconds over 200 metres: a Swiss record!

The jubilation is great in Switzerland. Makes sense: 100 meters a Basel driver hits the track is the second fastest of the year. Does Switzerland suddenly have an Olympic candidate for precious metals over 100 metres?

