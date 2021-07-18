After Lucas Hernandez, Davies was also injured at Bayern Munich

After Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies will play for Bayern.
And the absence of new coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team “until further notice.” Davies was injured in the Canadian national team, and according to the Munich team, he suffered a torn ligament in his left ankle.
And the absence of new coach Julian Nagelsmann’s team “until further notice.” With left-backs failing, new player Omar Richards could get a quick test. Richards has moved for free from English second-tier football club Reading to the German champions.
Like Davies, who did not have surgery and returned to Munich for rehabilitation, French world champion Hernandez was injured in the national team. He had to undergo surgery for a tear in the medial meniscus on his left knee.
According to sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, he had “a few weeks” and “a break of at least six weeks”, Kicker reported. The Bundesliga’s opener on August 13 is likely to come too early for the 25-year-old. Davis, who missed the Gold Cup with Canada, has to get back in shape and recover in competitive matches after being injured.
Bayern began preparations last week with a side club. EM participants do not begin training until the last week of July or the beginning of August. The first test match will be on Saturday, then Munich will play 1. FC Köln in Villingen.
