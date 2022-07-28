Championship record against England: The Women’s Federation has already won the EM Final – and at Wembley!

Status: 07/27/2022 10:51 PM

The players of England and Germany met nine times in the major tournaments – the German team won the final of the European Championship in 2009, but recently a defeat occurred.

National soccer player Lena Oberdorf dribble at Wembley Stadium in London. In the background English Jill Scott. Germany won the international match on 9 November 2019 with a score of 2-1. Photo: imago / futuarina

The German national team played a total of 27 international matches against the “Lionesses”. Record: 21 wins, 4 draws, 2 defeats. There have been nine duels in the European and World Championships, seven of which have been won by the DFB women – including the 2009 EM Final in a 6:2 ratio.

2015: Loss in the World Cup third place match

However, Germany lost their last encounter in a major tournament: at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, Fara Williams sealed the England women’s third-place match with a penalty in overtime. The German football team suffered their second defeat five months ago in the Arnold Clark Cup (1:3). Ellen White, Millie Bright and Fran Kirby for England and Germany Lina Majul.

Victory at Wembley – Bob and Paul record

In the first unforgettable meeting in Wembley Stadium On November 9, 2019 in front of 77,768 spectators, the German Football Association team was in the lead again. Alexandra Pope scored an early goal in the friendly match to make the score 1-0 (9), after it was spoiled by White’s goal (44). Clara Bol English women with late 2:1 (90) festive mood.

European Championships

Quarter-final first leg 1990 In Wycombe, England: 4:1 – Goals: Heidi Mohr (3), Ursula Lune – England: Karen Walker.

In Wycombe, England: 4:1 – Goals: Heidi Mohr (3), Ursula Lune – England: Karen Walker. Quarter-final second leg 1990 In Bochum: 2: 0 – Goals: Britta Anselber (2)

In Bochum: 2: 0 – Goals: Britta Anselber (2) 1994 semi-final first leg At Watford, England: 4:1 – Goals: Mohr (2), Patricia Brooker, Bettina Wegmann (penalty kick) – For England: Karen Farley.

At Watford, England: 4:1 – Goals: Mohr (2), Patricia Brooker, Bettina Wegmann (penalty kick) – For England: Karen Farley. 1995 semi-final second leg In Bochum: 2:1 – Goals: Louise Waller (goal) Birgit Prinz – For England: Farley

In Bochum: 2:1 – Goals: Louise Waller (goal) Birgit Prinz – For England: Farley Group match 2001 In Jena: 3:0 – Goals: Petra Wimberski, Wegmann, Renate Lingor

In Jena: 3:0 – Goals: Petra Wimberski, Wegmann, Renate Lingor 2009 final In Helsinki, Finland: 6: 2 – Goals: Prince (2), Melanie Bringer, Kim Coolig, Inka Grings (2) – For England: Karen Carney, Kelly Smith

World Championships

Quarter-finals 1995 In Västerås, Sweden: 3-0 – Goals: Martina Voss, Marin Minert, Heidi Mohr

In Västerås, Sweden: 3-0 – Goals: Martina Voss, Marin Minert, Heidi Mohr 2007 group game In Shanghai, China: 0-0

In Shanghai, China: 0-0 2015 third place match In Edmonton, Canada: 0-1 seconds – Goal: Fara Williams (penalty kick)

Source: sportschau.de