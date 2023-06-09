entertainment

CNN and Fox are in an existential crisis – falling ratings and staffing chaos

June 9, 2023
Ulva Robson
Fox News headquarters in New York

The broadcaster suffers from a decline in ratings and the departure of prominent moderators.

(photo: AP)

New York, Washington It’s Thursday night, America is watching TV. The talk show “Erin Burnett OutFront” airs on CNN, where four experts sit at a glass table and discuss the new charges against former President Donald Trump. Two holes later, Fox News showed footage from a Las Vegas security camera purporting to show a UFO landing. The anchor then turned to Trump, who was charged Thursday in connection with the storage of classified government documents.

So far, so normal. TV giants in the USA are professionals when it comes to solid pictures, big politics, and shallow entertainment. But news companies CNN and Fox News — one more liberal, the other right-wing conservative — are struggling with declining ratings, competition from streaming platforms and home-made scandals.

