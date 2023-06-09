Olbernhau power outage currently on 06/09/2023: the power is gone? Now you can

There was a power outage in Olbernhau in the Niederneuschönberg district on Friday afternoon. You can read all the notifications about today’s power outages in Olbernhau and the situation in the power grid here on news.de

Avatar: Beware of power outages in your area. Photo: Adobe Stock / Oleksandr Baranov

Malfunctions and maintenance in the Olbernhau are up to date

Olbernhau is located in the federal state of Saxony, where electricity goes out to homes an average of only 12 minutes a year. In general, the German power grid is very stable. In the vast majority of cases, the problems are “just” low voltage interference. According to the report of the portal Störsauskunft.de, there is currently a breakdown in Olbernhau. The relevant electricity supplier Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH has been informed. Anyone wishing to know about current events in the region will find all the detailed information about the work in progress below.

The following disturbances are currently available in Olbernhau on 09.06.2023

Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom mbH provides information about the area Tellweg in Niederneuschönberg, Olbernhau (postal code 09526, Erzgebirge district) About a known bug since 2:43pm the work is being done. To date, however, no resident has expressly reported impairment. More detailed explanations are not available from the network operator.

(status: 09.06.2023, 7:39 PM)

Reporting a power outage in Olbernhau: Contact the responsible network operator

If you are affected by a power outage, keep calm and check if the fuse in the fuse box has blown due to overload, for example. Do not immediately report a power outage to the police or fire brigade rescue co-ordination centers, as most of the time it is not an emergency. So the correct address is your energy supplier.

Here you will find the contact details of your contact person at Mitteldeutsche Netzgesellschaft Strom.

What you need to pay attention to as a victim

If you find problems with your power supply, this may have various reasons. However, there are some measures you can take to fix the problem on your own. Often it is not a mains fault at all, in most cases the circuit fuse was blown for protection reasons only. Therefore, first check your fuse box to see if a fuse has blown there. If this is the case, then disconnect all consumers that may be the cause of this from the mains and turn the fuse back on. If the problem is not resolved, there is a high probability of power line damage in the circuit. At this point, you should consult a specialist. If the power outage extends beyond your home, the power grid may already be down. Power outages alone are not an emergency! Do not call the police or fire department’s emergency numbers directly. Instead, contact your power supply.

Blackouts: states and federal states in comparison

Outages in the power grid happen from time to time, even if they are mostly regional and only temporary. In Germany, a lot is being done to ensure there are no power outages, and statistically speaking, German households have to go without electricity for an average of less than 20 minutes a year. In the UK it takes more than 1 hour a year, and in some European countries like Poland or Italy it takes more than 3 hours.

A comparison of federal states by the Federal Grid Agency shows that the main figures for outages range from 9 to 19 minutes. Rhineland-Palatinate (about 19 minutes a year) and Brandenburg (about 17 minutes) top the list, followed by Saxony-Anhalt (16 minutes). On the other hand, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Hesse, Bavaria, Berlin and Schleswig-Holstein have the least blackouts (about 9 minutes each).

