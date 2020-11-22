China launches a moon probe, seeking to recover moon rocks for the first time since the 1970s

The Chang’e-5 probe, named after an ancient Chinese moon goddess, will seek to collect materials that can help scientists understand more about the origins and composition of the moon. The mission will test China’s ability to obtain samples from remote space, before undertaking more complex missions.

If the mission succeeds, it would make China only the third country to recover samples from the moon, after the United States and the Soviet Union decades ago.

Since the Soviet Union landed Luna 2 on the moon in 1959, the first man-made object to reach another celestial body, a handful of other countries including Japan and India have launched missions to the moon.

In the Apollo program, which put men for the first time on the surface of the moon, the United States landed 12 astronauts over six flights from 1969 to 1972, returning 382 kg (842 pounds) of rock and soil.