The CDC adds 17 new symptoms to COVID

List of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Coronavirus symptoms It has remained unchanged for several months – until now. “The CDC is actively working to learn more about the full range of short and long-term health impacts associated with COVID-19. With the outbreak of the epidemic, we are learning that many organs besides the lungs are affected by COVID-19 and there are many ways in which it can affect it. The infection is on someone’s health, “the agency reported the middle of the month upon inclusion Long-term effects of the Coronavirus. The most commonly reported “long-term” symptoms include the following symptoms – read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these symptoms Confirmed signs that you are already infected with the Coronavirus.

“One of the most insidious long-term effects of COVID-19 is the least understood: extreme fatigue. Over the past nine months, an increasing number of people have reported extreme fatigue and distress after contracting the virus,” nature. “They struggle to get out of bed or work for more than a few minutes or hours at a time.”

“One study of 143 people with COVID-19 discharged from a hospital in Rome found that 53% reported fatigue and 43% experienced shortness of breath two months after an average of symptoms began,” nature. “A study of patients in China showed that 25% had impaired lung function after 3 months, and 16% were still exhausted.”

Coughing is the most common persistent symptom in the new hospital COVID-19 Recovery Clinic (CORE) at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, Co-Director Aluko Hope, MD, MSCE, said in an interview, ‘Reports Gamma. “What CORE patients have in common is that they have not yet returned to their health prior to COVID-19,” Hope said. “At least a few of them have fallen ill for 4 or 5 months. In addition to a persistent cough, which can also occur with other viruses, they will not be able to cough.” It leads to a loss of taste and smell for many people who seek long distances. “

“The list of long-term symptoms is long, broad, and inconsistent. For some people, it continues Coronavirus symptoms Not similar to the original symptoms when they first contracted the COVID-19 virus. University of California, Davis Health. The most common long-distance symptoms include:

“Symptoms for long-distance drivers are not uniform. Some report severe chest pain along with more general physical pain. Others have chills, sweating, or digestive problems. Some people report feeling better for days or even weeks after a relapse. For others. It’s the feeling of not feeling for themselves, “according to UC Davis Health report. “There are patients who can run and test completely normally,” he said. Nicholas KenyonHe is a professor at the University of California at Davis Health and a leading expert in pulmonary and critical care. “But they still don’t feel well. They haven’t gone back to their old selves, but we can’t fully identify what’s wrong. Telling a patient who feels bad that he’s okay and there’s nothing we can identify is not a decent answer for them or us.”

The term “brain fog” is not well defined, but it is a term that more and more experts are using Used to describe A group of neurological symptoms that many people who have had Covid-19 have for several months after the initial infection, ” Racist. These symptoms Included Problems with memory and concentration, as well as a general lack of intensity. They also include headache, lack of sleep, anxiety and other long-term symptoms that seem to be rooted in the brain. “

The The New York Times Tells about Online support group, Founded by the wellness organization Body Politic. “Besides sharing their physical symptoms, many support group members have opened up about how their mental health is affected by illness. Dozens have written that months of their illness have contributed to anxiety and depression, exacerbated by difficulties accessing medical services and disrupting their work, social routine and practice,” the paper says. “It makes you depressed, worried that it will never go away,” said one of the injured.

“newly The survey By ‘COVID-19 Popular Group’Survivor corpsIt found that fatigue was the 50 most common symptom experienced by more than 1500 of those who responded over long distances, followed by muscle or body aches, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and difficulty concentrating, Gamma network.

to me Harvard HealthThe most common symptoms are fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, inability to exercise, headache, and difficulty sleeping. Since COVID-19 is a new disease that started with the outbreak in China in December 2019, we have no information on long-term recovery rates. “.

“The for long distances, A name designed for long-term COVID-19 patients who suffer from persistent fatigue, headache, shortness of breath, muscle aches, sleep disturbances, cognitive impairment, intermittent fever, and MoreReports MeAction. “Many long-distance carriers reveal that these and other symptoms often get worse after trying simple daily activities and light exercise, putting some in an unending cycle of illness and disability.”

Those “long-distance commute” may continue to experience fatigue, headache, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, and respiratory problems long after their illness has passed. Persons. “And the A new pre-print study, From researchers at Kings College London, they found that women, the elderly, and people who display a wide range of symptoms at the start of their illness are the ones most likely to become “long-distance travelers.”

“More serious long-term complications appear to be less common but have been reported,” says the CDC. “These have been observed to affect different systems in the body. These include:

Cardiovascular: myocarditis

Respiratory system: lung function abnormalities

Kidney: acute kidney injury

Skin diseases: rash, hair loss

Nervous system: problems with smell and taste, trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating, memory problems

Psychiatric: depression, anxiety, mood changes.

"While most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, some patients can have symptoms that can last for weeks or even months after recovery from acute illness. Even people who are not hospitalized and who have mild disease can suffer from it. Persistence or delay of symptoms: Multi-year studies are underway for further investigation The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues work to determine how common these symptoms are, who is most likely to have them, and whether these symptoms will eventually disappear, the agency says. The long-term significance of these effects is not yet known. The CDC will continue to actively investigate and provide updates as new data emerge, which can benefit clinical care for COVID-19 as well as the public health response to COVID-19."