Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson after loss – the Tennessee Titans wanted that more than us

Baltimore – Best Player in the American Football League Lamar Jackson He questioned the Baltimore Ravens’ effort after they blew an 11-point lead in a 30-24 extra-time loss ahead of the Tennessee Titans.

“It looks like this team wanted that more than us,” Jackson said. “They were playing physically. When we got up, it felt like we lifted our feet off the gas. But we just have to keep it going for the team.”

Jackson and the Ravens were once the best strikers in the NFL, winning their first 21 startups when they advance by 10 points or more. Now, Baltimore has lost two of its last three matches in which it has been a two-figure lead.





On Sunday, the Ravens grabbed a 21-10 advantage in the early third quarter before collapsing in the late fourth quarter and in overtime. Baltimore was suddenly behind 24-21 with 2:18 remaining in organization when it had three defenders (Chuck ClarkAnd the Marcus Peters And the Marlon Humphrey) It did not escape tackling AJ Brown’s 14-yard landing. Then the crows lost in overtime when Derek Henry They ran 29 yards in the middle of their defense to land.

When asked about Jackson’s comment that the Giants wanted to win more than the Ravens, up-and-coming Baltimore came back JK Dobbins He said, “We always make a good effort, but today … they made more effort than us. We just have to fix that.”

The frustrations continue to build on a team that was once among the favorites in the Super Bowl pre-season. After losing 23-17 last week in New England, Jackson said the team was “on hold” and other players admitted that the Patriots were a lot fitter than they were. Crows put on pads on Wednesday to set a more bodily tone, but the results on Sunday were all too familiar.

Baltimore lost three out of four games for the first time under Jackson, losing consecutive games for the first time since September 2019. Ravens (6-4), the two-time champions in Asia, slipped to third place in the division. .

The biggest difference between last season and this season was the matches against the best teams in the NFL. In 2019, Jackson was 6-1 against record-winning teams. This year, it’s 1-3 against them.

What can Jackson say to his teammates?

“Just focus and keep your head up,” said Jackson, who completed 17 of 29 passes for 186 yards with one drop and one interception. “We were in worse shape in my bull years [when the Ravens started 4-5 in 2018]. We turned the season over and people were disappointing us at the time. I feel that people want us to lose. “

Ravens has a quick four-day turnaround and plays the Pittsburgh Steelers unbeaten (10-0) on Thanksgiving Eve.