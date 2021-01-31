“Chats for your eyes only”: WhatsApp announces updates – Panorama

For the web version there should be face recognition –

Mountain view For a long time, WhatsApp was almost indisputably Germany’s premier messaging service. However, after the company announced that it would introduce changing data protection guidelines in May, many users turned away from WhatsApp. The Californian company wants to counter this trend with two modernizations.

WhatsApp wants to increase the security of its service with two updates.



On the other hand, security should be increased when using the desktop version: Previously, the user had to scan a QR code with a smartphone in order to be able to receive and send messages on the computer.

Today we’re starting to roll out a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop: face and fingerprint unlock when connecting devices. WhatsApp doesn’t see your face or fingerprint data. Your chats onlyhttps://t.co/qR3zsexzfj pic.twitter.com/Ei5G35MPpA – Whatsapp Whatsapp) January 28, 2021





As WhatsApp announced now via Twitter, users must now log in via biometrics settings as part of the update.

The instant messaging service offers face recognition and fingerprint as options. WhatsApp clarified that both variables are not seen by the company. Since the update has been rolling out since last Thursday, it should arrive in Germany soon.

The smartphone app will also be enhanced with another function that should provide added security: the Read Later feature. Messages should not appear suddenly on the screen, but recipients can specify that they want to read the message later. WhatsApp previously offered the archive function, although messages from archived chats appeared on the screen as well.

With two updates to its web and smartphone app, WhatsApp pursues the goal of protecting personal recordings and messages from hacker attacks, according to the slogan “Chats for your eyes only”.

