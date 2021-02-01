MLB The Leak Show 21 cover is being shown to confirm the Xbox release

The cover was leaked on MLB The Show 21, but this time for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox One, apparently confirming that Sony’s exclusive baseball will hit other platforms in 2021. Known AnerdyDad leak on Instagram We split the covers, they both feature Fernando Tates Jr. from San Diego Padres, and the Xbox version also comes with the PlayStation Studios logo.

Another potential leak has found its way Reddit, He explains that there may also be a Jackie Robinson special edition of MLB The Show 21 which will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there is no mention of the PC or the Nintendo Switch.

The Jackie Robinson Edition leak also shows that the game is expected to be released on April 20, 2021. The Early Access Weekend begins April 16.

After these leaks, the official reveal of the MLB The Show 2021 cover tomorrow, February 1st, was announced on Hot Ones. So it seems that we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth.

In 2019, MLB The Show is confirmed to have hit other platforms in early 2021, and it looks like this could be the year many people could play these cool games.

Advice to us? Would you like to discuss a possible story? Please send an email to [email protected]

Adam Pankhurst is a news writer for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter Include a Tweet And so on pull out.