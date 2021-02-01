AMD Ryzen 3 3300X test

Like all other newer AMD processors, the Ryzen 3 3300X is also manufactured with 7nm technology. Since Intel no longer has Core i3 models in its portfolio with 10th generation processors, we compared the little Ryzen with the Intel Core i5-9600K – both processors are close together in our top list.

The table below shows the comparison between AMD Ryzen 3 3300X and Intel Core i5-9600K. If the AMD variant is a quad-core processor, then the Intel model is a 6-core CPU, yet it does not support concurrent multithreading. In order to be able to classify everything better, the following should be given: For the values ​​given in points, MB / s, fps or pps, a simple principle applies: the higher the value, the better the result. Results expressed in seconds are only about elapsed time and the following applies: The lower the numerical value, the better the measurement result.

The CPUs complement the graphics and gaming benchmarks along with the Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti. Unlike the AMD processor, the Intel counterpart with UHD 630 graphics has its own GPU, which, however, is in no way suitable for difficult games or applications.