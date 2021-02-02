Blizzard announces BlizzConline’s opening ceremony and team details

Blizzard has announced new details of this year’s BlizzCon replacement. BlizzConlineOn Monday, with information about the opening ceremony of the event and several program channels.

BlizzConline’s Opening Ceremony kicks off Friday, February 19 at 2:00 PM PST / 5:00 PM EST. Expect updates for Blizzard games like Diablo 4And the Note 2And and World of Warcraft. We may also see some new content for Storm Heroes And new Herdstein Plus some details, too Diablo: immortal.

After the opening ceremony, Blizzard will present six programming channels. “Three hours or more,” Blizzard developers review past and previous ads with fans, sometimes answering audience questions.

BlizzConline will be back on Saturday, Feb 20 at 12:00 PM PDT / 3:00 PM EST. Day 2 features more questions and answers with Blizzard developers and some competitions such as fashion shows.

Fans can watch BlizzConline at www.blizzconline.com BlizzCon Website Free.

Instead of a virtual ticket for this year’s event, Blizzard launched one Lots of goodies for the 30th anniversary of Blizzard on Monday. The advantage of these packages fees Pet mounts Diablo 3 Emblems and wings Star ship 2 badge, Herdstein Card packs and more. Fans can already purchase these bundles, although some items won’t appear until later this month. Console Trigger for Notice and observe And the Diablo 3 You will soon have the option to purchase a copy of this bundle.

Blizzard has not released the full schedule for BlizzConline. The BlizzCon schedule release is always a fan favorite day for speculation as fans use secret boards to try to guess which games the studio might be announcing. Blizzard will announce the schedule ahead of BlizzConline, although he did not provide an exact date.