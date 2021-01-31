Tech

Middle-Earth Games’ Nemesis System is patented – which is why it doesn’t appear in the other titles

January 31, 2021
Gilbert Cox

Because the Nemesis system from “Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor” and “Middle-Earth: Shadow of War” is patented, it has not been used by other developers.

In “Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor” and “Middle Earth: Shadow of War”, you can experience personal tales of revenge through unique enemies and allies created by the enemy’s system. The AI ​​always remembers what you did in the game. Nemesis was and still is a good feature, but it won’t appear in the other games anytime soon.

As reported by now, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has patented the enemy system for “Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor” and “Middle-Earth: Shadow of War”, which is why it will not be used by other developers at this time, except for the WB games themselves.

Studios and other publishers will likely fear that if they implement a similar system in their game, they will face legal action. The system that comes very close to the enemy’s advantage is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. However, it does not allow building a story-length narrative with characters.

