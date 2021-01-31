Middle-Earth Games’ Nemesis System is patented – which is why it doesn’t appear in the other titles

Because the Nemesis system from “Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor” and “Middle-Earth: Shadow of War” is patented, it has not been used by other developers.

As reported by now, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has patented the enemy system for “Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor” and “Middle-Earth: Shadow of War”, which is why it will not be used by other developers at this time, except for the WB games themselves.

Studios and other publishers will likely fear that if they implement a similar system in their game, they will face legal action. The system that comes very close to the enemy’s advantage is Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. However, it does not allow building a story-length narrative with characters.