Chaos in Space: A Misk Rocket Landed on the Moon in Early March

January 28, 2022
Esmond Barker

Sounds like a bad joke – but it isn’t: a SpaceX rocket is on a collision course with the Moon. At the beginning of March there should be a breakdown, according to various international media reports.

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle of the American company SpaceX took off from Florida in February 2015. The goal of the mission was to send a weather satellite on a one million kilometer flight. But the plan of Elon Musk (50), the owner of the company, failed: the rocket technology failed in the middle of space. At this point, Falcon 9 was too far away to re-enter Earth’s atmosphere.

