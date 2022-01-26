World

Germany will deliver 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine

January 26, 2022
Esmond Barker

Woman in the foreground: Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht visits troops in Kurdistan (file photo).

In view of the massive deployment of Russian forces near Ukraine, Germany will provide Ukraine with 5,000 military protective helmets. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told members of the Defense Committee in Berlin on Wednesday, as the German news agency learned from the meeting.

Only last week, Chancellor Olaf Schultz confirmed the government’s position not to deliver lethal, that is, lethal weapons to Ukraine. In addition to the German arms export directive, this is also based on the claim not to contribute to escalation and to maintain the ability to talk with Russia.

