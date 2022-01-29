2024 nomination? Trump appoints himself the 47th president of the golf course

1/6 Donald Trump declares himself the 47th president of the United States.

Donald Trump, 75, wants to become president of the United States again. He kept hinting at it – now he says it clearly on the golf course. Trump unofficially declares himself the next president. He himself was the forty-fifth president of the United States. Joe Biden (79 years old) is currently the 46th President of the United States.

In a recent video from a golf course, a person can be seen filming Donald Trump playing golf. The man filming the video says, “Now on a tee, the 45th President of the United States.”

Trump stopped his shot, looked into the camera, and announced that he would be president again. He says: 45 and 47.

Cheer former associates in golf. Someone says, “Yes, I like it.” It is not clear when exactly the video was taken. According to US media, the video must be about Trump Golf Club.

Trump has not yet officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections, but he has announced his return in practice since losing the 2020 elections. Time and time again.

It is not inconceivable that he could become the Republican candidate for president in 2024, according to multiple opinion polls conducted in the United States this month. He already has a head start over other potential Republican candidates.