World

2024 nomination? Trump appoints himself the 47th president of the golf course

January 29, 2022
Esmond Barker

  • 1/6

    Donald Trump declares himself the 47th president of the United States.

  • 2/6

    He himself is actually the forty-fifth – and now he also wants to be the forty-fourth.

  • 5/6

    Trump remains popular with Republicans.

  • 6/6

    In the polls, he is 43 percent ahead of Ron DeSantis.

Donald Trump, 75, wants to become president of the United States again. He kept hinting at it – now he says it clearly on the golf course. Trump unofficially declares himself the next president. He himself was the forty-fifth president of the United States. Joe Biden (79 years old) is currently the 46th President of the United States.

In a recent video from a golf course, a person can be seen filming Donald Trump playing golf. The man filming the video says, “Now on a tee, the 45th President of the United States.”

See also  Russia says the number of Covid deaths is three times higher than what has been reported

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *