December 8, 2023

Canada has announced a carbon cap for the oil and gas sector

Jordan Lambert December 8, 2023 1 min read

Canada has announced plans to reduce carbon emissions from its oil and natural gas sectors. The world’s fourth-largest oil and natural gas producer yesterday unveiled plans to cut emissions by 35 to 38 percent from 2019 levels by 2030. Companies are allowed to trade emission certificates for this purpose.

Environment Minister Steven Gielfeldt at the UN in Dubai. He called the plans “ambitious but feasible” on the sidelines of the climate conference. The plan takes into account global demand for oil and gas and the sector’s importance to Canada’s economy, while setting a limit that is “tough but achievable.” However, the target is significantly lower than originally planned. This may decrease further as further consultations are scheduled before commencement.

Environmental protection groups welcomed the cap but criticized its late implementation – it is expected to come into force in 2026. They were also criticized for having lower CO2 reductions than other industries. Meanwhile, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers complained that the plans would lead to “significant restrictions” on oil production, despite assurances to the contrary.

See also  Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson after loss - the Tennessee Titans wanted that more than us

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Dozens of dogs at risk of dying after bully ban in Great Britain – Panorama

December 8, 2023 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

*SPOILER* AEW “Rampage” taping report from Montreal, Quebec, Canada from December 6, 2023 (first broadcast: December 8, 2023)

December 7, 2023 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

The deportation debate in Great Britain: Confusion for the Tories

December 7, 2023 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

2 min read

YouTubers test how much horsepower a horse has

December 8, 2023 Faye Stephens
3 min read

UK Athletics reported record losses but stayed afloat by renegotiating its Nike kit deal

December 8, 2023 Eileen Curry
1 min read

Canada has announced a carbon cap for the oil and gas sector

December 8, 2023 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

KPMG Switzerland is in talks about merger with ‘big sister’ | News | Present

December 8, 2023 Faye Stephens