February 2, 2024

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian Dollar rebounds after rally on Wall Street – 02/01/2024

Jordan Lambert February 2, 2024 2 min read

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve gave up hope of a rate cut in March, benefiting from recovering stock prices.

The loonie rose 0.4% to 1.3375, or 74.77 U.S. cents, to the dollar, after moving from 1.3368 to 1.3464.

Tony Valente, senior forex trader at AscendantFX, said the currency was performing particularly strongly with the performance of US stocks.

“US stocks are up across the board, and so is the CAD,” Valente said.

Wall Street rose after a sell-off on Wednesday, focused on intraday earnings from big tech companies. Canada provides 75% of its exports to the US.

The loonie's gains came close to a three-week high hit on Wednesday following a better-than-expected release of Canadian domestic product.

Domestic data showed signs of a bottom-line decline in the manufacturing sector on Thursday. The S&P Global Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted reading of 48.3 in January, the lowest since May 2020, after falling to 45.4 in December.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said the new developments could boost inflation, meaning the central bank would need to raise interest rates even more.

Canadian government bond yields have fallen across the curve, tracking U.S. government bond yields.

The 10-year note fell 3.3 basis points to 3.286%, while the U.S. benchmark fell 5 basis points to 59.6 basis points, its lowest since Oct. 5. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Leslie Adler)

See also  Curling World Cup in Sweden - Another win: Swiss women beat Canada too - Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

A giant wave broke the door of the military base

February 1, 2024 Jordan Lambert
3 min read

Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary – DW – January 24, 2024

February 1, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

Walmart plans to open more than 150 stores in the US – January 31, 2024 at 4:20 pm

February 1, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

Wild rumors about Prince Harry

February 2, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

A new family tree of sign languages

February 2, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

Six Nations 2024: Fraser Dingwall will bring England 'a different dimension', says Steve Borthwick

February 2, 2024 Eileen Curry
2 min read

Airport Expansion: Florence got a lounge with its own rooftop lounge

February 2, 2024 Esmond Barker