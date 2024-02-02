Bizarre theft: Four-metre stuffed polar bear goes missing

This is Harry's stuffed polar bear. Royal Canadian Mounted Police

A 230 kg bear has been stolen from a resort in Canada, local media reported. A senior executive of the resort said Globe and Mail newspaperThe resort is guarded round the clock. However, they said the theft may have taken place on a very cold night when patrolling was reduced.

This is a machine translation of an article by our American colleagues at Business Insider. It is automatically translated and checked by the editor.

Canadian police are searching for a polar bear that was stolen from a resort near Edmonton.

Harry, a 230-kilogram stuffed bear, was taken from the Lionshard Wellness Center at Lily Lake Resort earlier this month, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said. The Globe and Mail.

The 10- to 12-foot-tall bear usually stood on the resort's second floor until one day staff noticed it was missing, the newspaper reported.

Probably stolen in winter

The center's director, Wanda Rowe, told the newspaper that the facility has 24-hour security and that she believes the bear was specifically chosen for the robbery.

“It has to be planned,” Rowe said, “and it has to be 100 percent planned.”

Lily Lake Resort reported the theft on Jan. 22, and police believe the bear was stolen during a cold snap earlier this month. BBC reported. In early January fell Temperatures are up in some areas around Edmonton Minus 49 degrees Celsius.

Rowe told The Globe and Mail that security patrols were canceled on Jan. 13 because of the cold and that he believed the bear was stolen that night.

Read it too Strange photo: James Webb telescope discovers a question mark-shaped object in space

A pair of stuffed raccoons were stolen from the resort in August, and the total value of the three animals was about $26,000. The BBC reported below Appeal to the police.

It was not immediately clear if the two thefts were related, police said. Police told The Globe and Mail newspaper that they believe someone will list the polar bear for sale on a website or somewhere in the city.

“Anywhere you look it's immediately noticeable,” RCMP Constable Kelsey Davidge told the newspaper.