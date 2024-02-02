February 3, 2024

Retaliatory strikes on Iraq and Syria – many dead

Jordan Lambert February 3, 2024 2 min read

San Francisco/Berlin. The U.S. launched shelling on targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. soldiers. Many are said to have died.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Bizarre theft: Four-metre stuffed polar bear goes missing

February 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert
2 min read

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian Dollar rebounds after rally on Wall Street – 02/01/2024

February 2, 2024 Jordan Lambert
1 min read

A giant wave broke the door of the military base

February 1, 2024 Jordan Lambert

You may have missed

3 min read

The four-day week has been successfully tested in British companies

February 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Coronation in Great Britain: The Pope gives precious relics to King Charles II

February 3, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

Great White Shark: A small white shark has been spotted for the first time

February 3, 2024 Faye Stephens
3 min read

England have named two T20 teams for the tour of New Zealand

February 3, 2024 Eileen Curry