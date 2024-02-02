Retaliatory strikes on Iraq and Syria – many dead

San Francisco/Berlin. The U.S. launched shelling on targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for the killing of three U.S. soldiers. Many are said to have died.

Since Hamas launched an attack on Israel, fears that the conflict could escalate have been raised repeatedly. After three American soldiers died in neighboring Jordan last week America It has now bombed 85 targets in Iraq and Syria. Command centers, secret service locations and weapons depots used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and allied militias have been hit by airstrikes, US Regional Command Centcom announced on Friday (local time).

Meanwhile, six pro-Iranian fighters were killed in US strikes in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said. Three of the militants killed in attacks on positions of pro-Iranian groups near al-Majaddin in Deir Ezzor province have not been reported. Syrians Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Biden accused a pro-Iranian group

An observatory receives its information from a network of informants Syria. It is often difficult to independently verify your information.

During shelling of a military base in northeastern Jordan near the border Syria Three American soldiers were killed and dozens wounded Sunday night, according to the U.S. Central Command for the Middle East. US President Joe Biden blamed the attack on a pro-Iranian group and vowed to retaliate. On Friday, he attended a vigil for the remains of fallen American soldiers at an Air Force base in Delaware. (daw/pcl/dpa/AFP)