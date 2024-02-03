Prince Harry and Meghan travel to Canada for Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in September 2023 Good pictures

Both are going on the next trip! A few days ago, Prince Harry (39) and his wife Duchess Meghan (42) went to Jamaica to attend the premiere of the movie “Bob Marley: One Love”. Both of them created a sensation not only because of their attractive looks. Now comes the next journey for the couple. Prince Harry and Meghan travel to Canada together!

how People The duo will reportedly be in Canada from February 14 to February 16 for a year-long celebration of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. During the three-day visit, Harry and Meghan will meet members of the participating countries' winter training camps. These provide members of the international Invictus community, including team managers, coaches and competitors, the opportunity to experience adaptive winter sports in advance of next year's Games.

For players who have suffered injury or physical and mental illness in a sporting event, action and service. In 2014, Invictus Games was founded by Harry, who had served in the army for a while.

