Currently. Harry is allowed to fight in court for police protection in England.

Prince Harry, who now lives in the United States, won a legal battle with the British government over the protection of his family during their visit to Great Britain. The responsible judge in London on Friday gave a partial green light to his efforts to take legal action against the British Home Office’s decision. In the first trial, Harry’s lawyers sought a judicial review a few weeks ago.

The point is that since retiring as working members of the royal family, Harry and his family no longer have the same right to personal police protection as before, according to a reassessment by the responsible unit. Instead, what protection arrangements are in place for Harry and his family will have to be decided on a case-by-case basis. Harry (37) offered to pay for what he believed was police protection he needed, but the Home Office refused.

Harry visited his old home for the first time in June with his wife Meghan, 40, and their two children, Archie (3) and Lilibet (1), to celebrate his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

