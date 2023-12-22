December 22, 2023

Canada and Alaska with Reinhard Pontke in an old weaving mill

Jordan Lambert December 22, 2023 1 min read

The Alte Weberei Nordhorn Cultural Center will present a live multivision program: “From Vancouver to the Arctic Ocean by Bike” by Reinhard Pontke on Thursday, January 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Acclaimed travel journalist and globetrotter, Pantke embarks on an adventure from Vancouver to Inuvik/Tuktoyaktuk, Canada's northernmost reach by road. His “biobike”, with 35 kg of luggage (including 5 kg of photographic equipment) and a tent, will embark on a cycling journey of at least 5,000 km by mid-May 2023.

In his latest multi-vision show he shares his experiences, encounters and impressive impressions of this journey live and enthusiastically.

Visitors can expect fascinating stories and impressive visual insights into the landscapes of western Canada and Alaska.

Tickets for this multivision show are available from 14 euros, with GN card holders benefiting from a two euro discount. At well-known booking offices or online gn-ticket.de Buy tickets. More information about this event is available from the Alte Weberei Cultural Center at [email protected] or at www.alteweberei.de/produktion/live-multivisionsshow-kanadas-westen-und-alaska/ Available.

