Haley suddenly trailed Trump by four points

Daniel Tillman

It is not yet clear who will run for the Republican Party in the 2024 US election. Trump is the favorite, but a challenger is getting ominously close to him.

WASHINGTON DC – In the United States, the coming year will be determined by one thing: the 2024 US election, traditionally held on the first Tuesday in November. Until then, which party will send whom to contest will be decided only in primaries called American primaries.

Donald Trump has better chances in the “Grand Old Party” (GOP). The former US president leads all polls for the Republican primaries – with a clear lead over Ron DeSantis, who usually comes in second. The Florida governor’s chances plummeted after questionable performances in the Republican televised debates. Trump skipped all rounds. In the absence of a frontrunner, the field of followers attacked each other. DeSantis and Nikki Haley in particular engaged in a verbal spat.

Nikki Haley is Donald Trump’s biggest rival

By consensus, the former US ambassador to the UN walked off the stage as the winner. The Time–magazine He called it “the best of the candidates not named Trump.” News portal Vox He saw them “effectively repelling attacks from all sides”.

Now Haley is reaping the rewards for her brave performance opposite Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramasamy. Current polls in the US state of New Hampshire show Donald Trump trailing by just four points in the Republican primary. The study was conducted by the American Research Institute. More than 300 Republican voters were asked who they would like to see run against incumbent President Joe Biden. Trump, who won the 2016 New Hampshire primary, is still in first place. But Haley finished in second place as she managed to close the gap to the former president significantly.

Republican candidates for the 2024 US election

Donald Trump: 33 percent Nikki Haley: 29 percent Chris Christie: 13 percent Ron DeSantis: 6 percent Vivek Ramasamy: 5 percent Asa Hutchinson: 1 percent

But the “American Research Institute” was not the only one to see Nikki Haley on the winning track. Further CBS The 51-year-old politician is gaining recognition. In a poll released by the TV station in mid-December, Haley was also at 29 percent favorable. In this survey, Trump’s lead was very comfortable: the former president received a 44 percent approval rating here.

Nikki Haley’s chances of defeating Trump improve

But Haley’s chances could soon increase even more — that is, if other major candidates drop out of the field. This usually happens after the first few rounds of primary elections in Iowa and New Hampshire. If a candidate drops out of the race, he traditionally recommends a replacement to his voters and calls on them to support the candidate of their choice. In exchange for this endorsement, candidates are promised positions in future Cabinets — something that happened when Kamala Harris voted them out of the Democratic primary and endorsed Joe Biden instead. He became president and Harris became vice president.

Haley, on the other hand, could use support for her fight against Donald Trump — and especially from Chris Christie. The former New Jersey governor currently ranks third in New Hampshire with a 13 percent approval rating. Like Haley, Christie is considered a moderate Republican and a critic of Donald Trump. When DeSantis and Ramasamy launched attacks on Haley, it was Christie who jumped to the former UN ambassador’s defense.

His support would at least allow Haley to overtake Trump in New Hampshire. It was initially nothing more than a small partial success. But the 2024 election should be big enough to bring some excitement early in the year. (in)