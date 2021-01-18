Can Patrick Mahomes play against Beals? Here’s what should happen to the Qatar Football Championship to return to the AFC Championship

The Presidents of Kansas City They head to the AFC Championship match for the third time in three years, but lost their star full-back on Sunday afternoon, with the MVP nominee. Patrick Mahomes Checkout early vs. Cleveland Browns Because of a concussion. While packing Chad Henny Finishing the match hard during Kansas City’s near win over Cleveland, all eyes are now on Mahomes. Could he be back in time for the Asian Championships next Sunday? And what exactly does Mahomes have to do to be acquitted to file a case against Buffalo bills?

We’re glad you asked. Here’s everything you need to know:

How long will Mahomes be sidelined?

It is impossible to set a timetable for Mahmoud’s return. The NFL concussion protocol is not based on the length of recovery, but rather on a specific five-step rehabilitation plan. This isn’t necessarily good news for the Chiefs and their fans, but it isn’t necessarily bad either. The whole process is specific to each individual.

For reference, however, Athletic’s Lindsay Jones cites NFL concussion data In reporting that the average recovery time for 29 QBs who experienced a concussion between 2015-2019 was seven days. “Recovery” in this sense is defined by the QB clearing and back-to-field protocol. In other words, if Mahomes were following a similar trend, he would be on the verge of making a comeback, with the Chiefs set to play exactly seven days after his injury.

What should Mahomes do to get back?

Complete the concussion protocol. specially , As shown on NFL.comRecovery steps are as follows:

The player rests until signs and symptoms return to their baseline state, and undergoes neurological, cognitive and balance tests Under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, the player begins cardio and / or stretching and balance exercises The player increases training and / or activities specific to the sport and initiates supervised strength training The player continues training and resumes non-contact football activities (such as throwing, running, etc.) The team doctor rid the player of complete contact and pass an independent neurological test, then return to practice

When will the presidents decide to place it?

There is no rush here. Mahomes cannot return to training until he finishes the first four stages of the concussion protocol, and it is possible that he will participate in the AFC Championship without one full training in the first place. In other words, Kansas City likely won’t – and technically can’t – announce that Mahomes will go until doctors say so. That could mean Wednesday. It could mean before the Presidents get ready to fight for another Super Bowl show.