5 stats from PFF to see how the Packers beat Rams

Statistics from Pro Football Focus can help tell the story of the Green Bay Packers’ 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Significant analyzes from both offense and defense showed the dominant nature of 32-18 pack victories over the Rams.

Here are five PFF stats you should know:

Running effect



Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rushen Gary finished off the edge of the pack, with seven team high pressures and the best overall score in defense (81.2). He’s been on the field for only 32 shots and 22 quick shots, highlighting his efficiency and disruptive ability. Rams left treating Andrew Whitworth, one of the best companies in the field of scroll protection, was responsible for five of the pressures and one of the sacks. Gary’s overall scores during the last three matches: 90.7 (versus the Titans), 90.1 (the Beers) and 81.2 (versus the Rams). He emerged as a legitimate squad maker to finish his second season.

Surgical from a clean pocket



Mark J. Rebelas – USA Sports Today

Aaron Rodgers protect in this scheme and good things happen. Once again, the Packers midfielder was surgically out of clean pockets. According to the PFF, Rodgers was under pressure only nine out of 37 backsliders. When playing from a clean pocket, Rodgers completed 21 passes out of 28 (with two drops) for 242 yards (8.6 per attempt), two drops, zero interceptions, and a passing rating of 124.4. Rodgers led the NFL in touchdown passes and rating passers out of clean pockets during the regular season.

Right up to the middle



The Green Bay Packers interact with Aaron Jones (33) after touching during the NFL playoff match between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin (AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps)

The majority of Packers’ flocking yards came in the middle using indoor area concepts. Against ailing Aaron Donald and often facing lightboxes, the Packers’ internal attack line dominated the contest. According to the PFF, the beams lunged 21 times for 152 yards between the left and right goalkeeper. The runs yielded nine initial touchdowns and two 10-yard gains, including a 60-yard sprinter Aaron Jones to open the second half. Much credit goes to left goalkeeper Elgton Jenkins, midfielder Corey Linsley and right goalkeeper Lucas Patrick.

Attacking Galen Ramsey



Davante Adams (17) scores a Green Bay Packers wide receiver touchdown while Galen Ramsay of the Los Angeles Rams (20) defends during the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams NFC Team match on Saturday January 16, 2021 at Lambo Field in Green Bay , Wes.

The Firms were not shy to go after Galen Ramzi. In fact, they had huge success in some matches against the All-Pro Rams first team. According to the PFF, Ramsey allowed five grabs at five targets for 54 yards in his coverage. The site didn’t even include Davante Adams’ landing a yard away in the final numbers, likely due to an apparent communication error between Rams High School in the play. Adams still holds his three goals for 27 yards with Ramsay in initial coverage. Overall, Bramsey ended up with the third lowest overall score for the 2020 season on Saturday. On the other hand, Jair Alexander abandoned a single catch for -3 yards.

Sure handling



William Glashen Network – USA Today

The Packers charged with only two skips that the PFF missed; One by Darnell Savage and the other by Zadarius Smith. These two mistakes were the fewest Packers players in a single game throughout the season. The interference was an adventure for Mike Petén’s defense in 2020, but the group recovered the ball and stopped in the open court against Rams on Saturday. Ten different defenders got a Final Correct Score of 70.0 or greater. Linebacker Krys Barnes, Cornerbacks Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan teamed up to make 26 interventions without a miss. Overall, Saturday’s win was the highest team in the Packers to handle the season score (79.7).