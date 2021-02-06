Alexander Zverev sustained minor injuries in the ATP Cup before the Australian Open

DrGerman tennis men missed the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne. In the semi-final, Alexander Zverev’s side lost 2-1 to Russia on Saturday. Initially Jean-Lennard Struve lost his singles against Andrei Rublev in three sets with 6: 3, 1: 6, 2: 6. Zverev then also defeated Zverev in the duel between the best players against Daniel Medvedev 6: 3, 3: 6, 5: 7.

The 23-year-old from Hamburg had to be treated for back problems in the second sentence, but he returned to the field and lost in three sentences in the end. It wasn’t clear at first how severe Zverev was. The weakness of Kevin Krawitz and Struff that followed was meaningless. They defeated Yevgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karazio 6: 3, 7: 6.

Russia will now face Italy in the final, which beat Spain, who reached the final last year, in the other semi-finals. Germany had previously eliminated defending champion Serbia for world number one Novak Djokovic in her preliminary round group. Last year, the German men were knocked out in the preliminary round at the ATP Cup premiere.

Kerber is eliminated from the preparatory tournament in the quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the quarter-finals of her Australian Open pre-tournament in Melbourne. The former tennis world number one lost 4: 6, 2: 6 in the Grampians Cup to Greek Maria Sacari on Saturday. The 33-year-old from Kiel had already progressed 4: 1 in the first set. But then, Scary won, in the world rankings, finishing 22 with three spots ahead of Kerber, with nine games in a row. After 73 minutes, the 25-year-old Greek won.

“It started well, and I felt relieved.“ There is still a difference between training and match. ”However, the winner in Melbourne 2016 came to a positive result.“ The goal was to play a few games before the Australian Open. I manage to do it, and that’s fine, especially after I’ve stayed in my hotel room for two weeks.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several tournaments have been scheduled in Melbourne Park for a week before the start of the Australian Open to give players time to prepare. The Australian Open has been postponed for three weeks. Like many other professionals, Kerber recently had to spend two weeks in strict quarantine due to having a positive coronavirus case on her flight to Australia.

Due to a hotel employee who tested positive for the virus, all games in Melbourne were canceled on Thursday. The Australian Open should start on Monday as planned. 2016 Grand Slam champion Kerber picks up against Bernarda Berra of the US, ranked 63 in the world rankings. The match will take place at the beginning of Monday.

This also applies to the game of Sicker Zverev. He meets American Marcus Giron. Six out of nine German professionals work on the first day. Laura Sigmund’s match against favorite Serena Williams will also take place on Monday. The exact schedule for the first day of the tournament has yet to be determined.