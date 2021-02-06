sport

Alexander Zverev sustained minor injuries in the ATP Cup before the Australian Open

February 6, 2021
Eileen Curry

DrGerman tennis men missed the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne. In the semi-final, Alexander Zverev’s side lost 2-1 to Russia on Saturday. Initially Jean-Lennard Struve lost his singles against Andrei Rublev in three sets with 6: 3, 1: 6, 2: 6. Zverev then also defeated Zverev in the duel between the best players against Daniel Medvedev 6: 3, 3: 6, 5: 7.

The 23-year-old from Hamburg had to be treated for back problems in the second sentence, but he returned to the field and lost in three sentences in the end. It wasn’t clear at first how severe Zverev was. The weakness of Kevin Krawitz and Struff that followed was meaningless. They defeated Yevgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karazio 6: 3, 7: 6.

Russia will now face Italy in the final, which beat Spain, who reached the final last year, in the other semi-finals. Germany had previously eliminated defending champion Serbia for world number one Novak Djokovic in her preliminary round group. Last year, the German men were knocked out in the preliminary round at the ATP Cup premiere.

Kerber is eliminated from the preparatory tournament in the quarter-finals

Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber was knocked out in the quarter-finals of her Australian Open pre-tournament in Melbourne. The former tennis world number one lost 4: 6, 2: 6 in the Grampians Cup to Greek Maria Sacari on Saturday. The 33-year-old from Kiel had already progressed 4: 1 in the first set. But then, Scary won, in the world rankings, finishing 22 with three spots ahead of Kerber, with nine games in a row. After 73 minutes, the 25-year-old Greek won.

READ  Campo leaves FCB ++ Liverpool hot for Schalke defenders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *