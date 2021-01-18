Kansas City chief Patrick Mahoms is likely to prepare for the AFC Asian Championship match

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes He was knocked out in Sunday’s playoff match against the Cleveland Browns When treated awkwardly and appeared to suffer from concussion-like symptoms on the court.

The Presidents were able to defeat Brown with some Late game tournaments from veteran midfielder Chad HennyBut, as the presidents turn their attention to the Buffalo Bills, who will host the AFC Championship match, one question now stands out above all others: Will Patrick Mahoms be ready to play?

An early report from Jay Glazer of FOX offers reason for optimism.

“Right now, he’s on concussion protocol,” Glazer said on Fox Sunday night. “You see he’s having a hard time getting up [and] Walking there, that’s more than that because they say it’s like suffocation, I know a thing or two about him. Not a much concussion, but he still has to undergo the concussion protocol. He was trying to regain himself in this match, so there is great confidence that he will be able to go next week. “

This is globally good news for Mahomes and Chiefs. If Mahomes has not suffered a concussion or any other serious head or neck injury, all signs are sure to point to a quick comeback, in time for their third consecutive AFC Championship match.

After the match, Chiefs coach Andy Reed shunned some details but also put out an optimistic tone about Mahomes’ near future.

“It’s doing well actually,” said Reid. “I just talked to him and he’s doing a good job. We’ll see what he’s doing tomorrow, but now he’s doing a good job.”

