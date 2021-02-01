Campo leaves FCB ++ Liverpool hot for Schalke defenders

A last-minute coup – or is it a panic move? Shopping in major leagues is only possible on Monday. Here we keep you updated with the latest winter transfers.

Out for Germany: Campo leaves Bayern

Samuel Campo will be loaned from FC Basel to SV Darmstadt in the second Bundesliga until the end of the season. The 25-year-old has not played a role in FCB coach Seriako Sforza’s plans for a long time and has not been in Pepe’s squad since November. He completed his last serious fight on November 21 in a 2–1 draw against the Young Boys.

“It is important for me to return to regular assignments and be able to play football,” Campo says in his introduction. It is doubtful whether he will return to Basel by July 2022 despite the current contract. Darmstadt has the ultimate acquisition option.

Khedira returns to the German league

Sami Khedira returned to the Bundesliga. The 2014 world champion moves from Juventus Turin to Hertha Berlin. This was unanimously reported by various German media. The 33-year-old must come for free and sign a contract until the end of the season, Kicker wrote. Confirmation from Berlin is still pending.

Liverpool are competing for Kabak-Mustafa to replace Schalke 04

Perhaps the biggest poker game of the day is between Liverpool and Schalke 04. It seems that the “Reds” have taken the Capac Weight as a target as a solution to their problem in the midfield of defense. According to “Sky”, the talks are taking place in full swing. It is possible to obtain a loan through the end of the season (loan fee of € 2.8 million) with a later purchase option.

The Kabak route appears to be clear, as Schalke has already found an alternative: Skhodran Mustafi. His move from Arsenal to the bottom of the Bundesliga according to information from Transfermarkt Command. The 2014 world champion will cement the Royal Blues by the end of the season and complete the medical check-up in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday.

Liverpool center back from the tournament

It appears the Reds have already included another central defender. Ben Davies, second division Preston North End, should bolster Jürgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool have had a bad luck with defensive injuries this season. With Virgil Van Dyck, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, three center defenders are currently absent.

Liverpool received the results of weight loss Capac in the first part of the successful medical tests today in Germany, personal terms and agreed agent fees as well. #LFC He also finished signing Ben Davis after medical checks – papers signed with Preston. 🔴⏳ #final date FabrizioRomano February 1, 2021

Hoffenheim takes advantage of Bavaria – Zirkzy to Parma

Bayern Munich will drop players on the day of the deadline: center back Chris Richards is loaning league rival Hoffenheim, striker Joshua Zirkzy goes to Serie A in Parma. Zirkzy will also be awarded, and Parma will have the option to purchase about 15 million euros in the event of a decline. Confirmations from the clubs are still missing.

Chris Richards’ paperwork to join Hoffenheim from Bayern Munich on loan is completed, with no purchase option. It was agreed, and here we are, the Zirkzy from Bayern to Parma, that he is in Italy to sign his contract today; A loan with a call option [€15m] Included, no Everton for Joshua. 🔴 Bayern https://t.co/9Z16vRBziq FabrizioRomano February 1, 2021

Maybe Dele Alli isn’t for PSG

Dele Alli was eliminated under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham and has barely been used this season. This is why the 24-year-old is now looking for the distance – and with Paris Saint-Germain there is an absolutely great club as interested parties. Former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino, who was always dependent on Alli during his time in England, is swinging a mace. Media reports said the two clubs had agreed in principle on the loan. But it is clear that the deal will not take place because Tottenham has not found a replacement.

Idrissa Joy to Newcastle?

Idrissa Gaye recently lost his usual place in Paris Saint-Germain midfield. Newcastle now appears to be planning to loan the midfielder until the end of the season. I mentioned this “the team”. However, Gueye prefers to switch to a club that plays above. Newcastle are fighting relegation in the Premier League.

Eriksen will stay with Inter

Recently there have been rumors that Christian Eriksen may return to Tottenham. According to transport expert Fabrizio Romano, Inter-Professional is “not going anywhere” this winter.

There is no chance Christian Eriksen will leave Inter today. He’s staying – Tottenham wanted him as a replacement for Dele but no deal was reached. Lister has also been in contact with his agent. Eriksen is not going anywhere. 🇩🇰 # winter #Thfc #final date FabrizioRomano February 1, 2021

Radonjic from Marseille to Berlin

In addition to Sami Khedira, Hertha Berlin faces another well-known transfer according to information from “Kicker”: the Serbian national player Nemanja Radongic will come on loan from Olympique de Marseille. As the specialist magazine reported on Monday, the 24-year-old is already on his way to a medical examination in Berlin. Herta wants to borrow the left winger until the end of the season and can get a purchase option for the summer.