Boxing – Heavyweight | T-Rex: Joshua can’t win

As the director and promoter battle the mega-fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in the background, the “Gypsy King” beats the drum in the usual way.

“I have a bigger heart, I am stronger, stronger mentally and physically. I hit hard, everything speaks for me. If I hold back towards him, he won’t be able to handle it. It’s like wrestling with T-Rex. He can say Fury in an interview with boxing writer Gareth Davis.” “I am indestructible.”

Tyson warns Joshua about telegraph strikes

Fury said he is unbeatable “when I’m active and injury free.” The British man immediately revealed his “plan” for a duel with Joshua. “I will fight him like I did with Deontay Wilder. They said I would surround him and dodge and what did I do? I went straight for him, bombed him until he was stopped,” Fury recalls of his seven-round dismemberment of US forces in February 2020.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson also warned Joshua of the rage in an interview with “BBC”. The battle for the British heavyweight champions is “very exciting,” so is Iron Mike. “Joshua is a witty puncher, but you can see his punches coming, he’s sending out his punches. Here’s a recipe that leads to disaster: Tyson fought Fury and punched him – against a six-foot-tall man.”

Mayweather dimensions

Fury and Joshua are expected to meet twice in 2021. Promoter Eddie Hearn recently announced that both sides agreed that contracts should be put on paper only.

It remains unclear where the planned first battle in the summer will take place. It is considered the Middle East favorite. The second part should take place in the UK in the fall, according to Hearns.

Fury vs. Joshua is one of the greatest fights in modern boxing history. Hearn and many experts assume that the heavyweight companies will financially advance to the “Floyd Mayweather Dimensions”. Around half a billion euros could flow into the gigantic pool of money.

From a sports point of view, all the titles that count in boxing are at stake: Joshua is a WBA / WBO / IBF champion, Fury wears the WBC title, the prestigious belt of boxing book “The Ring” and has been enjoying himself ever since the victory over Vladimir Klitschko in 2015. The World Linear Champion status.