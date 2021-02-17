Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War: Season 2 comes to Laos in February

Fans of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone shooter can look forward to the fact that Season 2 will start in February, with raw information and a trailer now available.

Treyarch and Activision have now published their first two-season movie trailer for the current shooter – and they’ve already revealed that you can look forward to an extensive new arsenal of weapons.

The starting shot of the second season in Call of Duty: Cold War Black Ops Like Call of Duty: War Zone So it should fall on February 25, 2021, so in about a week. The official details will follow in great detail until then, but the trailer really provides some deeper insights.

In terms of setting, you will end up in the Lao jungle, which you can reach by helicopter. There appears to be tracking down a guy named Naga, a villain who wants to secure the delivery of a Nova 6, who is sending it to Verdansk.

Based on previous trailers, it can be assumed that many of the characters seen in the helicopter will be the customers in the second season. Additionally, the previously mentioned new weapons can be seen, which you can expect in the meantime. There is a crossbow, a solemn, and more.