Microsoft released its new all-in-one Office app for iPads

The home screen in the Office app for iPad has two tabs: one for recent files (including notes) and one for files shared with you. It also has an interface to create new documents in any of the supported applications. Samuel Axon

As can be seen in the iOS app, the Action window provides easy access to various PDF-related functions, among other things. Samuel Axon

In the open screen, you can browse supported file services like OneDrive or the iPad Files app in a traditional directory structure. Samuel Axon



Creating or opening a Word document accesses this view, which is quite similar to the previous standalone Word app. Samuel Axon

Here is Excel. Samuel Axon

And PowerPoint. Samuel Axon

After all, this is the Settings panel in the iPad Office app.

Yesterday, Microsoft released the all-in-one Office app for iPad that gives Office a new option on mobile devices that were previously available on iOS and Android for iPadOS. The app combines Word, Excel, PowerPoint and a host of functions for mobile devices, including PDF management tools. And file browser.

Almost a year ago to today Microsoft Chest This update applies to iPhones and Android phones. The update is also available on some Android tablets. As an iPhone app, it was launched previously on iPads, but only somehow framed. This new version includes a full-screen tablet interface and supports many iPad multitasking functions.

Users can still download individual Word, Excel, or PowerPoint apps from the iPad App Store. Standalone apps and this all-in-one option seem to coexist for at least a while, as standalone alternatives have not disappeared on the iPhone yet.

Advertising



Aside from making the work between the three productivity apps more fluid, the main value of the app is the Actions panel. In it, users can access quick action icons to transfer files between devices, convert images to text or tables, sign or scan PDF files, convert PDF files to Word, scan QR codes, and do some other things. The full list can be found in the gallery above.

Users can access files stored locally on the device or in the cloud via OneDrive or in iCloud.

The app can be downloaded for free from the App Store today. However, a Microsoft 365 subscription is required to access all functionality.

Apple, the iPad manufacturer, has made significant software and hardware changes to make the iPad a fully functional desktop or laptop alternative, including the move from iOS to a new version of iPad called iPadOS. In our environment IPadOS ReviewsWe found the OS to be working, sometimes very unusual, but still many disappointments

Apple is expected to release a new iPad Pro in the next few months. With this hardware update, the company may add more productivity features.

List image by Samuel Axon