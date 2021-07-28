Facebook recalls 4 million components for its Oculus Quest 2 headphones

In September, Facebook introduced the Quest 2 headphones, a smaller and cheaper version of its predecessor. The company first said in a blog post last December that a small percentage of users experienced skin problems after using the device and announced that it would investigate.

In April, the company released an update stating that its investigation “did not detect any contamination or unexpected substances in our manufacturing process” but that it “identified certain trace substances commonly found in the manufacturing process that could contribute to skin irritation while these were already at a lower level. From the branch level, we have changed our process very cautiously in order to reduce it even further.”

Facial foam inserts are included with the purchase of the Oculus Quest 2 headset, which costs from $300 to $400 depending on the storage option. Accessories can also be purchased individually or as part of a “fit package”.

Instead of sending something to the company, customers can investigation The free silicone case is suitable for the Facebook foam front. The company is also pausing sales of the Quest 2 headphones for several weeks so that it can start putting the silicone case in the box when it ships to customers.

“My team and I are committed to ensuring the quality of our products, the ongoing support and success of our developer community while your safety and comfort are our top priorities,” Bosworth said on Tuesday. “The free silicone cap is part of that commitment.”